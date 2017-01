Sixteen people were arrested in a raid on an alleged drug and gambling operation in Elmhurst, Queens, Wednesday night, police said.

The NYPD Queens vice squad executed search warrants at 8327 and 8331 Broadway at about 11 p.m., and seized 18 gambling devices, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $24,000 in cash, police said.

The 16 men and women who were arrested are all from Queens, and are facing a variety of drug poessession, gambling and forgery charges.