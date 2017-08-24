A teenage girl was slashed in an attempted robbery gone bad in Queens, police say.

Officials say the 15-year-old girl was walking near the corner of Horace Harding Expressway South Service Road and 155th Street in Flushing just after 8 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown man came up to her wielding a knife and demanding her cellphone.

The girl refused to hand over her phone to the man and tried to run away, according to the NYPD. The man cut the girl’s leg and then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The man didn’t get away with any of the girl’s property, according to authorities.

The girl, who suffered a cut, was taken to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.

The girl described her attacker as a 40-something-year-old man with long brown curly hair and wearing a baseball hat, police said. Investigators released a sketch of the man in the hopes of getting him off the streets before he strikes again.