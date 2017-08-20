15-Year-Old Boy on Bike Killed in Crash With SUV: Police

Sutchi Hui was in a cross walk when bicyclist Chris Bucchere struck him.

An SUV struck and killed a 15-year-old boy riding his bike in New Jersey on Saturday night, police said.

The teen was biking on Burt Tavern Road in Brick and crossing State Highway 70 when he was struck by a Subaru Forester, Brick Township police said.

The boy hit the windshield, then was thrown to the ground, police said.

Emergency workers attempted unsuccessfully to revive him.

The boy lived in Brick but his name wasn't released.

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old woman from Toms River, hasn't been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (732)262-1140.

