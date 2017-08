A 15-year-old boy died Thursday morning after falling five stories from a Bronx fire escape, authorities said.

The boy was discovered at the back of the Briggs Avenue building in the Bedford Park section just before 6:30 a.m.. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The NYPD said his injuries were consistent with a fall and that it does not appear he jumped.

The medical examiner is investigating his death.