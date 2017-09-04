15 People Injured After an Early Morning Fire at a Home in Queens - NBC New York
15 People Injured After an Early Morning Fire at a Home in Queens

    Fifteen people, including seven firefighters and three police officers, were injured after a fire broke out at a home in Far Rockaway early Monday morning.

    Firefighters responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after the first call came in. The fire had broken out on the first and second floors of the occupied home, according to fire officials.

    The fire was under control around 3 a.m.

    Some victims were transported to North Shore University Hospital and others were taken to St. John’s.

    The injuries are not life threatening, according officials.


    Published 2 hours ago

