13-Year-Old Boy Running Through Manhattan Streets Dies Day After Being Struck by SUV
13-Year-Old Boy Running Through Manhattan Streets Dies Day After Being Struck by SUV

    13-Year-Old Boy Running Through Manhattan Streets Dies Day After Being Struck by SUV
    A 13-year-old boy running through the streets of East Harlem died after being hit by an SUV last week, authorities said Monday. 

    Kayshawn Whitick was running southbound on the east side of Fifth Avenue near 135th Street as a 42-year-old woman driving a Jeep Wrangler traveled in the eastbound lane of 135th Street shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said. 

    The 42-year-old woman passed through the intersection as the boy ran across East 135th Street midblock, outside of the crosswalk, and hit him with her Jeep. The 13-year-old boy fell to the ground, where emergency responders found him with severe trauma. He was taken to a hospital and died a day later.

    Authorities say the driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.  

