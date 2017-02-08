Authorities say Ariel Lopez-Acosta allegedly smuggled millions of dollars in cocaine through packaged exercise equipment and children's toys sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

Authorities have arrested 13 members of a narcotics trafficking group that smuggled millions of dollars of cocaine to New York City through snail mail, law enforcement officials said.

Ringleader Ariel Lopez-Acosta was arrested at his home in the Highbridge neighborhood in the Bronx Wednesday after he unsuccessfully tried to flee through the back with a bag of money, officials said. Two Puerto Rico-based drug suppliers, Luis Melendez-Sanchez and Eluid Torres, were arrested in San Juan. Puerto Rico Wednesday morning and will be subject to extradited proceedings.

The three men were indicted on charges of operating as a major drug trafficker under New York State's kingpin statute, which carries a potential life sentence, officials said. The indictment was obtained by the NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor and the Bronx District Attorney’s office.

Eight other suspected members were arrested by members of the DEA Strike Force (DEA, HSI, NYPD and NY State Police) and U.S. Postal Inspection Services (USPIS) in New York City, five of whom are Bronx residents, officials said. Two others from the Bronx and Maryland were previously arrested. The defendants are expeted to arraigned Wednesday.

All 13 defendants face various charges, including conspiracy, criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating as a major trafficker, officials said.

Authorities seized 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, a kilogram of heroin, a rifle, a stun gun and drug paraphernalia after conducting searches in Manhattan and the Bronx, as well as at a stash location in Yonkers Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities said a court-ordered search of Lopez-Acosta's home yielded about $100,000 in cash, along with $90,000 in jewelry, small quantities of steroids and two vehicles, including a Range Rover.

Through surveillance, phone calls, text messages and social media, authorities detemined nearly $3 million of cocaine was shipped through the U.S. Postal Service using packaged exercise equipment and children's toys, officials said.

Lopez-Acosta allegedly ran the drug ring from August 2015 to November 2016, with Melendez-Sanchez and Torres arranging narcotics shipments through the U.S. Mail from Puerto Rico to New York City and New Jersey, authorities said.

DEA agents and officers arrested Lopez-Acosta's wife, Rosanna Duran, in November as she tried to board a plane to the Dominican Republic after they discovered she was smuggling $59,680 in cash profits to family members.