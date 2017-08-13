12-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Manin Alley: NYPD - NBC New York
12-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Manin Alley: NYPD

    12-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Manin Alley: NYPD
    A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sunday by a man who followed her down the street, pretended he had a gun and then led her into an alley, police said. 

    The man followed the girl for about a block on Weeks Avenue in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx, the NYPD said. 

    He simulated a firearm, then led her into an alley and sexually assaulted her, police said. 

    The man fled after the attack at about 11 a.m., police said. 

    The girl was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known, police said. 


