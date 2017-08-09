12-Year-Old Arrested After Friends Pour Boiling Water on Girl at Sleepover: Sources - NBC New York
12-Year-Old Arrested After Friends Pour Boiling Water on Girl at Sleepover: Sources

By Ray Villeda

    A 12-year-old girl was arrested after police say an 11-year-old girl was severely burned when her friends poured boiling water on her at a sleepover in the Bronx earlier this week, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

    The girl, identified as Jamoneisha Merritt, was at a sleepover near Findlay Avenue and East 166th Street early Monday morning when one of her friends got boiling water and poured it in a cup, according to the sources and police. 

    Jamoneisha was sleeping when the 12-year-old friend poured the scalding water on her, the sources said. 

    She was jolted awake by the scorching water, which burned much of her upper body, including her face, back, shoulders, neck and chest, police said. 

    First responders rushed her to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition. She was admitted to a burn unit with second-degree burns.

    The girl's mother said she's in a lot of pain and is emotionally scarred by the incident, according to sources. 

    The 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with assault, police said. At this point, none of the other children are facing charges. 

