New Jersey has 12 of the best colleges in the nation, according to a new Forbes ranking. The publication has released its 2017 list of the nation's best schools. Princeton was the highest ranked school in the state, coming in at No. 4, but 11 other colleges made the cut. The rankings are based on factors including alumni salary, graduation rates, debt and student satisfaction, according to Forbes. Here's a look at the Garden State schools that made the ranking: Check out the full list here.