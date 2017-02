An 11-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home has died, police say.

Officers went to the home of Kanika Johnson on 91st Street in Brownsville on Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

They found her unconsious and unresponsive.

She was brought to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one has been arrested, police said. The investigation is ongoing.