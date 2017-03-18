10-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside New Jersey Home: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

10-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside New Jersey Home: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 10-year-old boy was shot inside a home in Newark this morning. Rana Novini reports.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Police are investigating the shooting of a 10-year-old boy inside a New Jersey home.

    Officers received a call about a child shot inside a home near South 19th Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Newark police said. 

    Law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting, the Essex County prosecutor said.

    Family members of the victim gathered near the 800 block of South 19th Street early Saturday morning, trying to make sense of the events that took place just hours ago.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Officials confirmed that there was a fatality, but declined to say who was killed.

    The investigation is active and developing, police said.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us