10-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside New Jersey Home: Police

A 10-year-old boy was shot inside a home in Newark this morning. Rana Novini reports.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Police are investigating the shooting of a 10-year-old boy inside a New Jersey home.

Officers received a call about a child shot inside a home near South 19th Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Newark police said.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting, the Essex County prosecutor said.

Family members of the victim gathered near the 800 block of South 19th Street early Saturday morning, trying to make sense of the events that took place just hours ago.

Officials confirmed that there was a fatality, but declined to say who was killed.

The investigation is active and developing, police said.