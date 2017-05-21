A teen driver lost control of his car and struck a tree on Long Island, killing his passenger and seriously injuring himself and another passenger, police said Sunday.

Isaiah Perez, 17, of Shirley, had been riding in the front passenger seat during the Saturday night crash and was pronounced dead at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center, Suffolk County police said.

The driver, Edenilson Trejo, and another passenger, Tyrese Ramseur, were both seriously injured, police said. They were being treated at Stony Brok University Hospital.

Trejo, of Shirly, was driving a 1995 Mitsubishi on North Street in Manorville when he lost control and struck a tree, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

