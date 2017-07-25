One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle they were in crashed off a New Jersey interstate and landed in a forest.

The outline of the car was visible in the trees as state police investigated the crash in Parsippany shortly after 4:30 p.m.

State police said the driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash. No other people were in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved in the crash, according to police.

The entire right side of I-280 was closed as police investigated, with only one lane getting by.

Heavy delays of almost five miles stretched back to exit 5 shortly before 5 p.m.