1 Dead After Car Crashes off NJ Interstate, Lands in Trees; Extensive Delays Reported | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Dead After Car Crashes off NJ Interstate, Lands in Trees; Extensive Delays Reported

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 5 hours ago)

    One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle they were in crashed off a New Jersey interstate and landed in a forest.

    The outline of the car was visible in the trees as state police investigated the crash in Parsippany shortly after 4:30 p.m.

    State police said the driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash. No other people were in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved in the crash, according to police.

    The entire right side of I-280 was closed as police investigated, with only one lane getting by.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

    Heavy delays of almost five miles stretched back to exit 5 shortly before 5 p.m.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us