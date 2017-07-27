What to Know Mexico's food safety agency says it is "premature" to point to Mexican papayas as the source of a salmonella outbreak in the U.S.

A Thursday statement by Mexico's Agriculture Department says agency technicians have begun collecting samples from across Mexico. The agency say it will not be possible to pinpoint the origin of the outbreak until a laboratory analysis is completed.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the illness had been tracked to the Caribena brand Maradol papayas. The FDA has categorically advised consumers to avoid these.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever, especially in older adults or those with weakened immune systems.