Mexico Responds to US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Papayas That Killed New Yorker - NBC New York
Mexico Responds to US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Papayas That Killed New Yorker

    (Published Saturday, July 22, 2017)

    What to Know

    Mexico's food safety agency says it is "premature" to point to Mexican papayas as the source of a salmonella outbreak in the U.S.

    One person in New York has died of the disease and 46 have fallen ill in 12 other states.

    A Thursday statement by Mexico's Agriculture Department says agency technicians have begun collecting samples from across Mexico. The agency say it will not be possible to pinpoint the origin of the outbreak until a laboratory analysis is completed.

    On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the illness had been tracked to the Caribena brand Maradol papayas. The FDA has categorically advised consumers to avoid these.

    News 4 New York / AP

    Salmonella can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever, especially in older adults or those with weakened immune systems.

