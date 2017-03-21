These Republicans Could Doom Their Party’s Health Care Bill

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, center, takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol, March 7, 2017.

President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and replace it with "something terrific." Now, House Republicans are in danger of losing a vote on their health care bill, the American Health Care Act — a defeat that would cause setbacks for the party and for the president.

According to a tally by NBC News, as of Tuesday afternoon at least 26 Republicans have said they will vote against or are leaning toward voting against the bill. Voting is expected to occur Thursday.

Republican leadership has been busy trying to secure the 216 votes needed to pass the bill, which means they can lose the support of only 21 Republicans. After traveling to Capitol Hill Tuesday morning in an attempt to close the deal, Trump has invited about nine moderate, undecided Republicans to the White House Tuesday afternoon in another attempt at persuasion.