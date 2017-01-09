Alibaba CEO Talks Jobs With Trump

Jack Ma, the CEO of China-based tech giant Alibaba, met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York City Monday and vowed to focus on small businesses as the company plans its expansion to the U.S.
"Jack and I are going to do some great things," Trump said while standing next to Ma at Trump Tower.
The e-commerce company has said it plans to create 1 million U.S. jobs by helping businesses sell to China. Ma did not confirm a specific number of jobs to reporters after the meeting but said he planned to focus on agricultural products, CNBC reported.
The meeting comes amid tensions between China and the incoming Trump administration. "We also think that the China and USA relationship should be strengthened — should be more friendly," Ma said. "The door is open for discussing the relationship and trade issues. I think the president-elect is very smart, he's very open-minded to listen."