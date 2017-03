Switch trouble caused chaos Monday night for LIRR riders at Penn Station. The MTA explained it wasn't their fault, saying it was Amtrak's switch and signal problems that threw off the commute. But LIRR commuters who are bracing for yet another fare hike in two weeks aren't satisfied with the explanation. The MTA, meanwhile, says it's about to spend billions on its own fixes and say it's proof it's turning the corner. Andrew Siff reports.