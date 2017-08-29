22-Year-Old Queens Man Arrested on Terror Charge After Allegedly Trying to Join ISIS in Syria - NBC New York
22-Year-Old Queens Man Arrested on Terror Charge After Allegedly Trying to Join ISIS in Syria

Law enforcement officials said Parveg Ahmed had terror-related writings and videos on his social media accounts

By Jonathan Dienst

    A 22-year-old Queens man has been arrested for allegedly trying to join with ISIS in Syria, law enforcement officials tell NBC 4 New York. 

    Parveg Ahmed, of Ozone Park, was arrested after flying from New York to the Middle East, the officials said Tuesday. He was stopped before he could travel into Syria, the officials said. 

    Law enforcement officials said Ahmed had terror-related writings and videos on his social media accounts. He is charged with attempted material support for terror. 

    Ahmed was flown back to New York late Monday and is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later Tuesday. 

    Officials did not immediately say in which country Ahmed was taken into custody. It also wasn't clear if Ahmed had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

