I-Team: NYC Teen Who Stayed in Jail to Clear Name Gets Bail

A Bronx teenager who decided to stay behind bars on Rikers Island rather than admit to a shooting he says he didn't do is expected to get out on bail Thursday night.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization said it will post the entirety of a $100,000 bail for 17-year-old Pedro Hernandez. It's a dramatic turnaround in a case that has generated national attention over the issue of high bail and families who can't pay it.

With his family unable to post a $250,000 bond that required a financial guarantee, Hernandez has been imprisoned at Rikers since his arrest last July in connection with a 2015 shooting that injured a teenager in the Bronx.

"My son is mentally devastated. Sometimes, he tells me he wants to die," his mother, Jessica Perez, said.

The district attorney's office has refused to budge, claiming in court as recently as a couple of weeks ago that Hernandez is connected to a gang, which the teenager staunchly denied in a recent jailhouse interview with the I-Team.

On Rikers, Hernandez became an academic standout, getting his high school equivalency diploma, winning leadership awards and being nominated for a college scholarship.

"I went to school, I turned the bad into good," he said.

The dilemma: he has to be out by September to get the scholarship, but he has refused to plead guilty to the shooting and accept probation with no prison time. He has no criminal history and has maintained his innocence.

"I want my case dismissed. I'm not pleading guilty for something I did not do," he said.

Private investigator Manuel Gomez found several witnesses who said Hernandez wasn't the gunman; even the 16-year-old victim in the shooting said it wasn't him.

"The evidence is overwhelming. There is no jury in New York that is going to find this innocent kid guilty," Gomez said.

After the I-Team's jailhouse interview aired, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization offered to post the full bail, which was suddently reduced Wednesday from $250,000 to $100,000.

His mother, Jessica Perez, was elated by Wednesday’s news.

“It’s amazing to have people like the RFK just coming and standing by our side. It means the world to us. Because now I know we’ve got a good cause to fight for. Our kids don’t deserve plea bargains, especially when they’re innocent,” Perez said.