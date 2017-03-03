Eighteen-year-old Jordan Johnson was a star athlete at East Hampton High School -- until, last month, he was rushed to Southampton Hospital, nearly dead after suffering a drug overdose. Pei-Sze Cheng Reports.

I-Team: Teen's Drug Overdose at Notorious Party Home in Hamptons Captured on Snapchat, No Arrest

What to Know East Hampton police arrested Jefferson Eames on Thursday on a variety of drug and child welfare charges

A News 4 I-Team report in February said Eames' home was notorious for drug-fueled teen parties

A star high school athlete's near-death from a drug overdose at the house was filmed on Snapchat

The father of a teenager known for throwing notorious drug parties at an East Hampton home -- including one party where a star high school athlete's near-death was captured on Snapchat -- has been arrested, police said Friday.

Jefferson Eames, 48, faces charges of selling controlled substances, endangering the welfare of children and violating the county's hosting laws.

He was arrested Thursday after trying to enter his house and close the door on police, authorities said. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday.

Information on an attorney for Eames wasn't immediately available.

Last month, News 4 New York's I-Team reported that the house was known for its underage, drug-fueled parties and that police had been called there numerous times.

Eighteen-year-old Jordan Johnson was a star athlete at East Hampton High School -- until January, when he was rushed to Southampton Hospital, nearly dead after suffering a drug overdose there.

A Snapchat video posted around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, shows a boy shouting through a megaphone into Jordan’s ear. Jordan does not appear to hear, and he lays motionless while his peers continue to use the megaphone directly in his ear. A caption on the video reads, "Why is he out still."

Police say they did not receive a 911 call about this incident until 9:18 the following morning. Sources confirmed at the time that an adult was present in the house during Johnson's overdose.