Eighteen-year-old Jordan Johnson was a star athlete at East Hampton High School -- until, last month, he was rushed to Southampton Hospital, nearly dead after suffering a drug overdose.

"They brought us into a room and told us his kidneys were shutting down, and he was breathing on a ventilator," recounted his mother, Christine Moran.

Jordan was placed in a medically induced coma until he stabilized. And then his parents learned how he ended up in the hospital, through social media.

A Snapchat video posted around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, shows a boy shouting through a megaphone into Jordan’s ear. Jordan does not appear to hear, and he lays motionless while his peers continue to use the megaphone directly in his ear. A caption on the video reads, "Why is he out still."

Police say they did not receive a 911 call about this incident until 9:18 the following morning.

"You could see that he was unresponsive and passed out," said Jordan’s father, Andre Johnson. "They didn’t call anyone until the next day. He laid there for 12, 14 hours without no assistance, no ambulance, no calls, nothing. So that’s how most of the damage came out."

According to his parents and his friends, the Snapchat was posted by a girl who lived at the home where Jordan was.

"He wasn’t with any of his actual real friends," said Justin Napolillo, Jordan’s friend since childhood.

The home, Napolillo says, was a known party house.

"At the door, she’ll ask you for 10 dollars and there’s usually a guy who waits outside the door who is her dad’s friend," said Napolillo. "You’ll walk in and she’ll get you Xanax or Oxy from her father."

But according to Jordan, who admits he took drugs that night, that’s not what put him in the hospital. Speaking to NBC 4 New York's I-Team via Skype from his hospital bed, he said, "He told me it was cocaine but it ended up being morphine."

Jordan says he was given 100 milligrams of morphine. It was a first for him, as was his experience afterwards.

"It was a party, and I was OD’ing on the ground, throwing up on myself and they didn’t call the ambulance," he said.

East Hampton town police said they cannot comment on an open investigation but those familiar with the investigation confirm an adult was home at the time Jordan overdosed. Police said they have been called to the house numerous times before, for noise and parking complaints.

"Something should have been done a long time ago before this incident," said Andre Johnson.

A few days after Jordan’s overdose, friends and family say the girl posted an advertisement for yet another party on Instagram. It reads in part, "10 dollars at the door" and "if you have no drugs or alcohol or money you are not going in."

"How many kids are going to have to have an overdose or alcohol poisoning before they say enough we got to shut this down?" said Johnson.

For now, Jordan remains at the hospital, slowly relearning skills he took for granted, like walking and talking. While his parents fight to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other teenager.

"People don’t want to see this," said Christine Moran. "Maybe some people are a little blind to it, but it is happening in the smaller communities. It’s happening in the Hamptons."

