Mayor de Blasio to Meet With Feds on Friday in Pay-to-Play Probe: Sources
Mayor de Blasio to Meet With Feds on Friday in Pay-to-Play Probe: Sources

This comes after de Blasio was questioned by prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office in a separate investigation

By Melissa Russo and Jonathan Dienst

    Mayor DeBlasio answers questions from reports for the first time since the I-Team reported he will be questioned by federal prosecutors. Melissa Russo reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

    Mayor de Blasio will meet with federal prosecutors Friday in connection with their investigation into whether the mayor and his aides traded government favors for donations. 

    NBC 4 New York first reported earlier this month that U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office had asked the mayor to come in and answer questions, and that de Blasio agreed, according to sources.

    He will attempt to convince them there were never any quid pro quos nor any trading of government favors for political donations during his time at City Hall, and he plans to answer questions without protection of immunity.

    The meeting is expected to take place at the law offices of Kramer Levin. 

    The mayor's office and the U.S. attorney's office both declined to comment. 

    De Blasio's criminal defense lawyer, Barry Berke, already had at least one meeting of his own with prosecutors in an attempt to convince them not to press charges, sources told NBC 4. 

    De Blasio has long insisted that his fundraising followed the law. 

    "We are very careful about doing things in a legal and appropriate manner," the mayor previously told NBC 4 New York. "We're very careful about disclosing the support we get." 

    Mayor Questioned by Manhattan DA Amid Fundraising Probe

    The planned meeting with federal prosecutors comes after the mayor met with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Prosecutors there are apparently wrapping up a separate criminal investigation into whether anyone at City Hall crossed any lines in helping raise money to try to help Democrats take control of the state Senate. 

    De Blasio said he hasn't been informed that he's the target of an investigation in that case. 

