More than two dozen people are being indicted in an alleged scheme to install gas meters in Brooklyn buildings without proper permits, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

More than 30 individuals, including employees of utility National Grid and landlords who allegedly handed out bribes, are expected to be arraigned Thursday. They surrendered to investigators in the morning.

At least two National Grid employees are accused of charging $1,000 extra for meter installations and pocketing the cash, according to court documents. One of the women arrested is accused of altering the company database to indicate the installations were legitimate.

Additional details on the investigation were expected to be released later Thursday.

National Grid couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the arrests.