Naomi Campbell: 'In 2012, I Was Attacked in Paris'

Supermodel Naomi Campbell said Thursday that she sympathizes with Kim Kardashian West because she was targeted by Paris robbers in a 2012 attack.

Campbell recounted her experience in an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show."

"In 2012, I was attacked in Paris," Campbell told Williams. "They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, 'Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you.'"

Campbell said she was just off a flight from Switzerland when she was followed in a car to designer Azzedine Alaïa's home by the robbers.

She said her driver, who was likely in on the robbery plot, rolled down the windows to the car so the thieves could strike in front of Alaïa's home.

Campbell was able to stave off the robbers, who were after her handbag, she said.

She did not make the robbery attempt public at the time, she said Thursday. It's unclear if she reported it to French law enforcement.

But the experience made her sympathize with her friend Kim Kardashian West, who was robbed in a Paris hotel room last fall.

"I very much sympathize with her," Campbell said. "I felt for her right away."

Campbell's publicist and a representative for Alaïa did not immediately respond to request for comment.