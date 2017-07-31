Actor, Playwright Sam Shepard Dies at 73

Actor Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73.

Actor and playwright Sam Shepard, whose 47-year career included an Oscar nomination for 1984's "The Right Stuff," died Monday according to Broadwayworld.com. He was 73.

In addition to "The Right Stuff," Shepard's lengthy acting credits includes roles in "Black Hawk Down," "The Notebook," "The Pelican Brief" and "Steel Magnolias."

Shepard was also a noted playwright with more than 44 plays to his credit. His many plays include: "Cowboys," "The Rock Garden," "Icarus's Mother," "4-H Club," "Red Cross," "La Turista," "Cowboys #2," and "Forensic & the Navigators."

Shepard was partnered with Academy Award winner Jessica Lange for nearly 30 years after the two met on the set of the film "Frances." They separated in 2009 and have two children together.